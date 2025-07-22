The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Joshua Philbrick, M.D. As A Pinnacle Professional Member

SALEM, N.H., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joshua Philbrick, M.D. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Advancing Precision and Recovery in Complex Hand Surgery.

With over 15 years of experience in orthopedic and hand surgery, Dr. Joshua Philbrick, M.D. stands out as a leading figure in the field of upper extremity care. Known for his surgical precision, compassionate patient care, and dedication to restoring function, Dr. Philbrick brings a high level of expertise to complex hand and upper extremity procedures throughout the region.

Dr. Philbrick earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio, where he also completed both his internship and residency. His commitment to excellence was evident early in his medical career-he was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha, the prestigious medical honor society, and was appointed Chief Resident, a distinction awarded to top-performing physicians in training.

To further refine his specialization, Dr. Philbrick completed a fellowship in hand surgery at Excelsior Orthopedics, where he mastered the intricacies of microsurgical techniques, tendon repair, fracture reconstruction, and nerve decompression. His areas of focus now include treating trauma-related injuries, degenerative conditions, and repetitive use disorders affecting the hands, wrists, and forearms. He also takes care of shoulder fractures, as well as performs rotator cuff repairs and anatomic and reverse total shoulders. These were also part of his fellowship training.

Throughout his career, Dr. Philbrick has been recognized by peers and patients alike for his thoughtful approach and skilled techniques that prioritize both function and long-term outcomes. His ability to restore mobility and relieve pain has made him a trusted resource in the medical community for complex surgical cases.

As he looks ahead, Dr. Philbrick remains committed to continued innovation in surgical methods, mentorship of rising physicians, and expanding access to specialized hand care in underserved areas. His forward-looking approach and deep clinical experience position him as a leader in elevating patient outcomes in orthopedic surgery.

