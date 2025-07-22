The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Stephen Renick As A Pinnacle Professional Member

HOMESTEAD, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Stephen Renick is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Workers' Compensation Law.

Stephen Renick, a prominent attorney with over 35 years of experience, currently serves as the Director of the Workers' Compensation Division at LaBovick Law Group. Since joining the firm in 2023, he has effectively leveraged his extensive expertise to lead the division and advocate for clients throughout the State of Florida.

In addition to his role at LaBovick Law Group, Mr. Renick is the founding attorney of the Law Office of Stephen Renick in Homestead, which he established in 2016. He represents clients in various matters, including workers' compensation, commercial collections, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and general civil litigation cases in both state and federal courts.

Mr. Renick holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Miami. He is a board-certified attorney with the Florida Bar and is also a member of the Federal Bar for the Southern District of Florida. Additionally, he is a certified mediator in circuit court civil and family law by the Florida State Supreme Court.

With a commitment to mentorship and community service, particularly in legal education, Mr. Renick has dedicated his career to advancing the field of workers' compensation law. His extensive experience includes previous roles such as founding attorney at Sharrak Convenience Stores and attorney at Bloom, Kinnear & Renick, among others. He has also served as an adjunct instructor in law at multiple universities from 1988 to 2017.

Looking ahead, Mr. Renick aims for continued growth and success in workers' compensation law, further enhancing his contributions to the legal community.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED