The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rachel L. Ivory As A Pinnacle Professional Member

Dr. Rachel L. Ivory, a leader in leadership, education and public service, continues to make a meaningful impact through her work in leadership training, publishing, and community engagement. As the founder of Ivory Publishing LLC, established in 2024, Dr. Ivory launched the "I Want To Be" children's book series to spark curiosity and ambition in young readers, encouraging them to explore a wide range of career possibilities. Her mission is rooted in a lifelong commitment to education, empowerment, and service.

With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Ivory has built a dynamic career in both government and academia. She holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Radford University, a master's in public administration, and a PhD in public policy and public administration from Walden University in 2017. Her doctoral dissertation, "Combat Service and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder as a Violent Crimes Predictor in OEF/OIF Veterans," added valuable insight to the field of veteran studies and was published in Walden University's ScholarWorks.

Dr. Ivory is also a prolific writer, having authored 22 books to date. Her storytelling bridges research, real-world experience, and creative expression, and she continues to grow her publishing platform with new children's literature and educational resources. In recognition of her leadership and engagement, she has received numerous certificates of appreciation from the United States Postal Service and was named Employee Engagement Ambassador of the Year in 2019.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Ivory is a devoted mother to one son and one stepson, and a proud grandmother of seven. Her passion for education is deeply personal, shaped by the encouragement of her grandmother and fueled by the curiosity of her grandchildren. Looking to the future, she plans to expand her literary contributions and take on new projects post-retirement that align with her vision of inspiring and educating generations to come.

