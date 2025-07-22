Corpay Cross-Border Named The Official FX Partner Of The FIM World Supercross Championship

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with the FIM World Supercross Championship, the premier championship for international stadium supercross racing, to become their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner.

Through this partnership, World Supercross will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border's innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border's award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The FIM World Supercross Championship is truly a global series focused on bringing the world's best supercross riders to cities and stadiums across the globe, and we are honoured to be named their Official FX Partner," said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.“I am confident that World Supercross will benefit from access to our comprehensive FX risk management and cross-border payments solutions, along with our experience gained within the world of sports.”

“Having worked with Corpay for many years previously, I was very happy to bring them on board to the World Supercross family,” said Mike Papadimitriou, Chief Financial Officer at Bia Sports Group.“Corpay brings a level of trust, technology, and efficiency to cross-border payments that aligns perfectly with the ambitions for our global Championship.”

Uniquely, this Partnership will form part of a broader engagement between Corpay and Bia Sports Group, whereby the parties will seek mutual opportunities and efficiencies across the expanding portfolio of Bia Sports Group companies.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit .

About FIM World Supercross

The FIM World Supercross Championship is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. The championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), has been exclusively organised and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship .

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc.

