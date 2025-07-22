DTN Launches Industry-First Operational Decisioning Platform To Transform How Businesses Compete In A Volatile World - A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--, the global leader in operational decisioning for energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries, today announced the launch of its Operational Decisioning Platform, a new class of enterprise technology designed to help companies protect margins, reduce risk, and grow faster through better decision-making.

The current era, defined by supply shocks, extreme weather, and volatile markets, is creating a competitive divide between traditional operators and a new class of decision-ready leaders. According to a recent PwC survey, 42% of CEOs believe their companies won't survive the next decade without reinvention; the key barrier: weak decision-making processes.

The DTN Operational Decisioning Platform introduces a new class of capability. It combines sector-specific hubs, proprietary real-time data, and operational AI to deliver actionable intelligence precisely when and where it's needed.

“This platform gives operational leaders the clarity, speed, and confidence to act no matter the level of volatility,” said Patrick Schneidau, Chief Executive Officer at DTN.“We're helping our customers turn complexity into competitive advantage.”

At the core of the platform are three sector-specific hubs, engineered around the critical workflows of DTN customers:

DTN Ag Hub

DTN Ag Hub offers a real-time digital twin of modern agriculture, integrating intelligence from inputs to producers, traders, and CPGs. With data on 95% of U.S. farms and access to validated cash bids and carbon scoring, the platform empowers smarter pricing, inventory, and sustainability decisions-driving margin and resilience across the agriculture value chain.

DTN Fuel Operations Hub

DTN manages 85% of the North American supply chain pricing and billing transactions every day. The DTN Fuel Operations Hub connects sellers, buyers, terminal operators, and traders with real-time insights across logistics and inventory. Embedded AI models and closed-loop workflows enable teams to predict market shifts, manage risk, and improve margins-at the speed of business.

DTN Weather Hub

The DTN Weather Hub delivers hyper-local forecasting, risk modeling, and compliance reporting tailored to the needs of aviation, utilities, and logistics. With data from 70,000+ sensors and 180+ meteorologists, it translates complex conditions into confident action.

“This is the most advanced weather platform I've seen-combining depth, speed, and clarity in a way that only DTN delivers,” Aaron Schellinger, Director of Event Safety at Danny Wimmer Presents, said.“In live events, every decision impacts our crews, artists, and fans. This platform and the meteorologists at DTN give us the confidence to act decisively, knowing we're backed by the best data available.”

The launch reflects the broader evolution of DTN as a company centered around a sharpened focus on helping operational executives succeed amid growing uncertainty. Its new positioning emphasizes the need for faster, smarter decisioning at scale delivered through purpose-built platforms, Decision-Grade Data, and trusted neutrality.

“For more than 40 years, DTN has supported the companies that feed, fuel, and protect the world,” Schneidau said.“As they face a new era of operational complexity, we remain committed to helping them make faster, smarter decisions-when and where it matters most.”

Visit here to learn more about the DTN Operational Decisioning Platform.

About DTN

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in energy, agriculture, and weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty. Our Operational Decisioning Platform combines proprietary data, purpose-built vertical hubs, and operational AI to help customers expand margins, accelerate growth, and manage risk with confidence. With more than 1,200 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, DTN proudly supports the industries that feed, fuel, and protect the world. Learn more at .

