Experian Assistant Wins 2025 Globee Award For Technology

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Experian , a leading global data and technology company, today announced that Experian Assistant , an agentic AI-powered solution that greatly accelerates the data-modeling lifecycle, won the 2025 Globee® Award for Technology , which recognizes“individuals, products, and organizations that are advancing the tech landscape, solving real-world problems, and shaping the future.” Experian Assistant was honored in the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Solutions category.

Experian Assistant enables financial institutions to perform data exploration, build and deploy models, monitor their performance, and increase speed to market to launch new offerings. Integrated with Experian Ascend Platform TM, the solution greatly accelerates the modeling lifecycle, slashing model-development times from months to days and - in some cases - hours.

“Experian is transforming the way financial institutions innovate and is empowering them to move from data insights to deployment faster than ever,” said Scott Brown, Group President Financial Services, Experian North America.“Experian Assistant acts like an always-available analytics and modeling expert by providing real-time answers and coding assistance, offering model transparency, and dramatically accelerating model development. We are honored to receive the Globee Award for Technology in recognition of this transformative product.”

Leading financial institutions around the world depend on Experian's Ascend Platform to power advanced data analytics and credit decisioning. In fact, a recent independent study by Forrester found that the platform helps global banks and lenders improve credit and fraud decisions, and offers them a 183% return on investment (ROI), paying for itself within 12 months. Complementing the platform, Experian Assistant delivers deeper insights into credit data and guides organizations through implementing analytics best practices. By expanding their data capabilities and harnessing advanced agentic AI, Experian Assistant empowers these institutions to score a wider range of consumers more effectively.

This year's 20th Annual 2025 Globee Awards for Technology received nearly 2,000 nominations from all over the world. The awards are 100% merit-based, and winners are selected solely based on the average scores provided by independent judges. For more information on the 2025 Globee Awards for Technology, visit: .

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc .

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

