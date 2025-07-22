Nasdaq Analysis Today 22/07: Sustained Highs (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The Nasdaq 100 continues to show few signs of slowing down, this as it sustains record territory even as supposedly major shadows hover via the Federal Reserve policy and tariff deadlines

The Nasdaq 100 has sustained momentum above the 23,000 level since Thursday of last week. Yesterday's trading attained new highs and via futures markets the Nasdaq 100 is near the 23,120.00 level at the time of this writing. Day traders should not bet blindly on upside, but pursuing the trend which has certainly emerged and continues to create new highs must be considered.

Yes, the Nasdaq 100 certainly can move lower. Intraday reversals downward – over a few days or weeks – do in fact happen. Risk management is a key ingredient of betting on the movement the Nasdaq 100 and other equity indices. Intriguingly, while questions are being asked about Federal Reserve uncertainty and the ability of producing solid tariff agreements, speculative buying for the Nasdaq 100 remains steadfast.

Again, the Nasdaq 100 can go lower and will. The question however for speculators choosing direction is if it is better to pursue the trend instead of fighting against the momentum? Timing market moves particularly in indices is particularly difficult. Buying of the Nasdaq 100 should be done with protective stop losses working. Trying to take advantage of sudden downturns and then looking for reversals upwards sounds like a solid approach for cautious wagering, but there are no guarantees.

The 23,100.00 level should be watched carefully today to see if the ratio can be sustained. If the level holds and the 23,120.00 to 23,130.00 continue to be flirted with in the coming hours, this could open the door to more upside when U.S financial offices open. While financial institutions are clearly concerned about the Federal Reserve and White House tariff questions, it has become obvious that a floodgate of sorts has opened which includes the notion of Fear of Missing Out.

If a winning trade produces worthwhile profits that were targeted before the trade was undertaken, it would be wise to cash out the position or at least use a rising trailing stop to lock in profits.

Traders who feel the Nasdaq 100 is too high and is bound to suffer a downturn as concerns about interest rate policy and disruptive rhetoric from President Trump lurk, should be careful.

While negative perceptions may be correct, perhaps they will only cause momentary downturns. If the U.S economy is improving per its data results the past couple of weeks, investors may be gearing towards sunnier days and the belief a bull market can be sustained.

In other words the upside and ability to create all-time highs is igniting more buying it appears. Traders who are conservative and do not have deep pockets cannot bet blindly.Nasdaq 100 Short-Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 23,125.00

Current Support: 23,102.00

High Target: 23,170.00

Low Target: 23,075.00

