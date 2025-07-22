Nasdaq Analysis Today 22/07: Sustained Highs (Chart)
The 23,100.00 level should be watched carefully today to see if the ratio can be sustained. If the level holds and the 23,120.00 to 23,130.00 continue to be flirted with in the coming hours, this could open the door to more upside when U.S financial offices open. While financial institutions are clearly concerned about the Federal Reserve and White House tariff questions, it has become obvious that a floodgate of sorts has opened which includes the notion of Fear of Missing Out.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewMomentum in the Nasdaq 100In other words the upside and ability to create all-time highs is igniting more buying it appears. Traders who are conservative and do not have deep pockets cannot bet blindly.
- If a winning trade produces worthwhile profits that were targeted before the trade was undertaken, it would be wise to cash out the position or at least use a rising trailing stop to lock in profits. Traders who feel the Nasdaq 100 is too high and is bound to suffer a downturn as concerns about interest rate policy and disruptive rhetoric from President Trump lurk, should be careful. While negative perceptions may be correct, perhaps they will only cause momentary downturns. If the U.S economy is improving per its data results the past couple of weeks, investors may be gearing towards sunnier days and the belief a bull market can be sustained.
