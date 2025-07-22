Gold Analysis Today 22/07: Eyes $3,500 (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3378 – $3365 – $3320 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3410 – $3465 – $3500 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3455 with a target of $3330 and a stop loss of $3480. Buy gold from the support level of $3345 with a target of $3400 and a stop loss of $3320.
In similar performance, US Treasury bond yields largely declined, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield falling by 6.9 basis points to 4.362%. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Overall, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve meeting next week. While investors expect US interest rate cuts this year, they anticipate the central bank to keep interest rates steady for the fifth consecutive meeting this year. In this regard, Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve Governor, reiterated his support for interest rate cuts in July. However, futures markets expect the Federal Reserve to implement a quarter-point interest rate cut in September.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWill gold prices rise above $3,400?The answer is yes, and according to gold analysts' forecasts, provided its gaining factors, as listed above, continue. These factors include increasing global trade and geopolitical tensions, more central bank gold purchases, and US dollar weakness. As seen on the daily chart above, the gold price indicator's surge towards the psychological $3400 per ounce resistance is steadily pushing technical indicators higher, as I predicted. The 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) is near a reading of 60 and has more room for stronger gains before reaching the overbought line. At the same time, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) lines are turning upward.The nearest resistance levels for the gold price indicator are currently $3420, $3455, and $3500 per ounce, respectively.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
