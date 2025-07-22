Capital City Founder Arsha Jones Launches $5,000 Micro-Grant To Support Local Consumer Product Entrepreneurs
Image caption: Capital City, Washington D.C.
“As a founder, I know what it feels like to need just one yes, one moment, or one opportunity to grow,” said Jones.“Capital City was built from the ground up here in D.C., and this is my way of giving back to the community that gave me my start.”
Three finalists will be selected to present their business growth plans at the Summit's Reception in front of a live audience and panel of judges. Finalists will give a 3-minute flash talk that highlights their product, profitability model, and plan for scale. Arsha Jones will serve as the lead judge for the grant, alongside select industry professionals.
The Capital City Micro-Grant is designed for retail-ready consumer product businesses (CPG) looking to move from local success to regional or national traction. Applicants must demonstrate how the funds will accelerate growth, expand market presence, or boost revenue.
The grant and mentorship opportunities align with Capital City's growing commitment to economic empowerment and community investment, especially for underrepresented founders.
About Capital City
Capital City is a Black woman-owned specialty food brand based in Washington, D.C., best known for introducing the world to mambo sauce. Co-founded by Arsha Jones, the company has grown from a kitchen-table recipe into a national brand available at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Costco. Capital City blends bold flavor with bold vision-championing community, culture, and creativity in every bottle and every initiative.
About Shop Made in DC
Shop Made in DC is a retail initiative with a mission to grow the District's maker community. With six D.C. locations and more than 5,000 locally made products, Shop Made in DC connects creators to customers through retail, education, and community-building. Learn more at .
Apply for the Capital City Micro-Grant
Retail-ready entrepreneurs can apply online now at:
Deadline to Apply: July 31, 2025
Event Location: Union Market District, Washington, D.C.
Summit Dates: August 19–21, 2025
MEDIA CONTACT:
For Media Inquiries or Interviews with Arsha Jones:
Contact Alicia Maxey Greene at ... or 201-647-0531
News Source: Capital City
