Lutheran Life Communities Hosts Meaningful Events To Stimulate Thought And Connection

Image caption: National speaker Connie Martin will lead The Quilts for Freedom: Secret Codes & the Underground Railroad event at Luther Oaks in Bloomington on Tuesday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m.

At the heart of this series is“Quilts for Freedom: Secret Codes & the Underground Railroad,” an unforgettable program led by national speaker Connie Martin at Luther Oaks in Bloomington. This moving event, taking place on Tuesday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m., explores how quilt patterns were used to transmit secret messages and aid enslaved Americans seeking freedom. Attendees will view 18 authentic patterns and hear the personal story of Martin's great-grandmother's survival and resilience during the Antebellum period.

“Our campuses are so much more than places to live; they're places to thrive,” said Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Lutheran Life Communities.“These events invite guests to experience the joy of learning something new, the warmth of community and the inspiration that defines each of our four locations.”

August Event Highlights:



Luther Oaks (Bloomington)

Quilts for Freedom: Secret Codes & the Underground Railroad

Tuesday, August 12, at 10:30 a.m. – A can't-miss morning of American history and storytelling with Connie Martin. RSVP required; space is limited.

Wittenberg Village (Crown Point)

Summer School: Finances of Community Life

Thursday, August 21, at 1:00 p.m. – Practical tools for safeguarding your financial future in retirement. Learn how to spot scams and protect your assets in a supportive, approachable setting. Pleasant View (Ottawa)

It's Just Brunch – Brunch & Learn

Tuesday, August 5, at 11:30 a.m. – Enjoy a delicious brunch while learning about the Life Plan lifestyle from expert speakers. Guided tours are available following the event.

Lutheran Home (Arlington Heights)

Alzheimer's Association Series: 10 Warning Signs

Thursday, August 21, at 5:30 p.m. – Part of a powerful education series hosted in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association. Learn the early signs of Alzheimer's and proactive steps you can take, delivered in an engaging, friendly format.

While each event offers a unique experience, they are united by Lutheran Life Communities' mission: empowering vibrant, Grace-Filled living. From historic quilts to financial wellness and from ice cream socials to serious conversations, this season's programs invite future residents and their loved ones to discover what sets these communities apart.

Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged. To RSVP or explore more upcoming events, visit: .

About Lutheran Life Communities

Lutheran Life Communities is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded over 130 years ago. Each campus is unique in its own way, but they are united under one mission: empowering vibrant, Grace-Filled living across all generations. Life Plan locations include Luther Oaks in Bloomington and Pleasant View in Ottawa. And Wittenberg Village in Crown Point is an entrance-fee community offering assisted living. They also operate a multigenerational Lutheran Home health services community in Arlington Heights, offering assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, an adult day club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services, Shepherd's Flock Child Care and Preschool and Jenny's Bistro, which is open to the public and serves gourmet food and beverages.

