Swiss Reinforce Ground-Air Defence With German Systems

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has purchased five IRIS-T SLM systems for ground-based air defence from Germany, the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) said on Monday. The purchase is worth almost CHF550 million ($690 million). This content was published on July 22, 2025 - 13:24 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

With these systems,“the Swiss Armed Forces is closing a key capability gap and strengthening resilience to modern threats from the air”, armasuisse said in a statementExternal link . This purchase complements the acquisition of the F-35A fighter aircraft and the American Patriot ground-air defence system.

The IRIS-T SLM system is designed to counter airborne threats at various distances and altitudes, including combat aircraft, drones and cruise missiles.

According to current plans, the first IRIS-T SLM unit will be delivered from the end of 2028. The other systems and logistics will follow between 2029 and 2031.

