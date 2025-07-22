Syria: Switzerland Calls For Ceasefire To Be Respected In Suweida
-
Italiano
it
Siria: Svizzera chiede il rispetto del cessate il fuoco a Sweida
Original
Read more: Siria: Svizzera chiede il rispetto del cessate il fuoco a Sweid
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The ceasefire should have been in place by Sunday afternoon.
In addition, Switzerland is calling for an independent investigation in cooperation with the UN, the foreign ministry said today on social media site X. The political transition in Syria must ensure the protection and political inclusion of all Syrians, it said.
+ New country, old fears: a review of Syria
For about a week now, Druze militias have been fighting Sunni Bedouin clans in Suweida that are supported by the Damascus government and its allies. The Druze are a secession of Shia Islam who, unlike the majority of Muslims, do not interpret the Koran in a strictly literal way.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment