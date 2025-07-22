Book Offers Lessons From Emirati History

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A Brazilian will launch a book about the history of the United Arab Emirates and the lessons that can be drawn from it for life and business. The author is Clemens Villas Boas, 30, from Salvador, who holds a law degree from the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA). Encontro com o rei [Meeting with the King] promises to bring teachings based on historical and cultural contexts, drawing on the methods of Brazilian writer and psychiatrist Augusto Cury.

“The book brings together culture, history, and education, recounting how the development took place-the journey from the desert, from the tents, from the Bedouins to the present day,” says Villas Boas, explaining that each chapter describes the skills used along this path, with a focus on the royal family.

Villas Boas' interest in the Emirates began at university. About five years ago, he made his first trip to the country. The author describes how his contacts as a jurist and within the academic environment, as well as visits to museums, universities, and other places in the UAE, along with meetings with diplomats, parliamentarians, and other representatives of the Arab country, all served as elements in the construction of his book.

According to Villas Boas, readers will find both history and the skills needed to overcome the challenges that the Emirati people have overcome.“The narrative is constructed as a way to educate people through the lessons and culture of a nation, embodied in its rulers, highlighting the skills, customs, and various tools that helped them achieve everything they have achieved so far,” he told ANBA.

The publication was designed to be interactive. There is already a website with the same name as the book, where readers can access mentorship programs, webinars, items referencing Arab culture, among other tools, as well as purchase the physical book in Portuguese. However, the book is expected to be formally launched in both Portuguese and English later this year, in Salvador, São Paulo, and Brasília in Brazil, and in Dubai, in the UAE.

A member of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), the author also holds a master's degree in Law, Governance, and Public Policy from the University of Salvador (Unifacs) and is pursuing a PhD in Management and Public Administration at the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP) in Brasília. As a professor, speaker, and researcher, he carries out various activities in academia, as well as social projects and cultural exchange initiatives with the UAE, among other endeavors.

Read more:

Rubens Hannun launches book on Brazil, Arab world

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

The post Book offers lessons from Emirati history appeared first on ANBA News Agency .