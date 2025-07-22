Qatar Submits Bid To Host 2036 Olympics
“We believe in the power of sport to bring people and cultures closer together, to empower individuals, and to unlock human potential, especially among youth. Our participation in the ongoing dialogue around hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 reflects a national vision that sees sport as a driver of development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among nations,” said the president of the QOC and the chair of the bid committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.
To host the Olympics, besides Qatar, there are already formal bids from other countries. According to Sheikh Al Thani, who made the statements in the text released by the QOC, his country currently has 95% of the sports infrastructure needed to host the competition and a comprehensive national plan to reach 100%.“This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy,” said the president of the QOC.
Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has since been growing as a venue for major international events and competitions. The committee reports that the country has organized 18 world championships over the past two decades, hosted the 2006 Asian Games, and is preparing to host other prestigious global events, such as the 2030 Asian Games.
