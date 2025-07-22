Rip Currents And Undertows Take Lives In Panama And Costa Rica

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned on Sunday, aged 54, while vacationing in Costa Rica. The Emmy-nominated The Cosby Show actor was pulled under by strong currents despite rescue efforts from bystanders and emergency responders.

THE COSBY SHOW - Pictured: Malcolm Jamal-Warner as Theo Huxtable

He rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, which aired from 1984 to 1992. Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities he kept private throughout his career. Warner was swimming at Playa Grande when he was pulled under by a strong current.

A rip current, often mistakenly called a“rip tide”, is a strong, localized, and narrow current of water that moves directly away from the shore, cutting through the line of breaking waves. These currents are different from tides and are a leading cause of beach-related drowning. An undertow is a current of water below the surface and moving in a different direction from any surface current.