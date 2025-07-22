Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Transfer Has Begun For Train Number 26 That Arrived In Panama In Order To Complete The Metro Line 3 Fleet -

The Transfer Has Begun For Train Number 26 That Arrived In Panama In Order To Complete The Metro Line 3 Fleet -


2025-07-22 02:09:04
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The fleet is now complete for the new Line 3 of the Panama Metro, that is still under construction. According to the schedule, the transfer began from Manzanillo to the yards and workshops in Ciudad del Futuro, from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am on Tuesday July 22nd. The second stage will run from 9:00 pm to 4:00 am on July 23rd. More details as they become available. Stay tuned.........

MENAFN22072025000218011062ID1109833226

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search