Marliz Bermúdez Of APM Terminals Says 'Panama Must Expand Port Capacity And Attract New Investment'

Antonio Domínguez, president of Maersk's Latin America and Caribbean region, warns that without port capacity, routes and shipping lines will transport cargo to other countries such as Costa Rica and Colombia. Panama risks being left out; there is an urgent need to increase port capacity and implement new projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.