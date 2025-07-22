Marliz Bermúdez Of APM Terminals Says 'Panama Must Expand Port Capacity And Attract New Investment'

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marliz Bermúdez Of APM Terminals Says 'Panama Must Expand Port Capacity And Attract New Investment'

2025-07-22


2025-07-22 02:09:03
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama could lose its strategic advantage as a regional logistics hub if it does not act quickly to expand its port capacity and execute pending projects such as the Port of Corozal. At the 2025 Maritime and Logistics Forum, Domínguez was emphatic in stating that“they are stealing the mandate” from Panama.



Antonio Domínguez, president of Maersk's Latin America and Caribbean region, warns that without port capacity, routes and shipping lines will transport cargo to other countries such as Costa Rica and Colombia. Panama risks being left out; there is an urgent need to increase port capacity and implement new projects.

