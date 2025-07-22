Mofomobe Fights For Lipholo

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – THE Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, says the arrest of Dr Tšepo Lipholo is“a waste of time as we will not cease fighting for the return of the land”.

Mofomobe told a press conference yesterday that Prime Minister Sam Matekane's government is merely trying to silence Dr Lipholo, his followers, and others supporting the fight for the return of the land.

“We are not going to be silenced by the corrupt Matekane simply because he is pushing his own agenda,” Mofomobe said.

He said Matekane and the ruling coalition took a clear stance in parliament last year when Dr Lipholo filed a motion seeking the House to discuss the return of Basotho's ceded territories in South Africa.

Responding to Matekane's Tuesday statement to the nation that he wants the land returned, Mofomobe said the attitude of the government towards Dr Lipholo's motion is the stark opposite of the premier's latest talk.

“The government made it clear that it does not want to tarnish the good relationship between Lesotho and the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

Mofomobe said if Prime Minister Matekane thinks arresting Dr Lipholo will stop them from fighting for the land,“he is wasting his time”.

“Even if I am going to be arrested too, I will not stop supporting Dr Lipholo to fight for the return of our land,” he said.

“That is our land and South Africans know that very well. , so they should return it.”

He said Matekane's Tuesday speech was meant to mislead the people as he was pretending to stabilise the country, yet he was not.

He said from his speech, Matekane mentioned that there are ways people can be heard if they want their land back,“but he does not mention which ways he is referring to”.

“He is planning to add more charges to Dr Lipholo so that he remains detained,” he said.

“It is PM's plan not to release Dr Lipholo from prison, hence they are saying there are still investigations against him.”

Mofomobe's presser comes a week after he wrote to Police Commissioner Borotho Matsoso complaining that a supporter of Matekane's Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) has called for his arrest because of his support for Dr Lipholo.

Mpheulane Mohale, widely known as Nyofane within the RFP, is also accused of calling for the hanging of Dr Lipholo“so that his companions can see what happens to people who disturb the peace of Basotho”.

Mohale said all people associating with Malata-Naha (Those returning the land) should be arrested immediately.

'Malimpho Majoro