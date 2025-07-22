'Phapano Hired Unqualified Cronies'

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – The principal secretary of energy, Tankiso Phapano, allegedly awarded jobs to underqualified associates at the Lesotho Electricity Generation Company (LEGCO), which operates the Ramarothole Solar Power Station in Mafeteng.

This was revealed during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)'s visit at the M1 billion project on Monday.

Phapano was present when the allegations were made.

The company's human resources manager, Paso Sekabi, stunned the committee by disclosing that“most appointments were made under direct instruction from the principal secretary in the Ministry of Energy (Phapano)”.

“The PS should be the one asked about the recruitments,” Sekabi said.

Phapano confirmed to the committee that he directly hired the staff at the company.

“All of them were employed by me,” Phapano said with a chuckle that immediately infuriated the PAC chairperson, Machabana Lemphane-Letsie.

“You hire low-qualified people to oversee a multimillion-rand project and laugh as if it's a joke?” Lemphane-Letsie said.

The PAC also found that the company has been spending M1.2 million monthly on wages since 2023.

Lemphane-Letsie criticised the company for duplicating roles already filled within the Ministry of Energy.

She argued that the company is bloated with redundant staff and recommended mass terminations.

“All these many people must be expelled. They are doing nothing,” she said.

Lemphane-Letsie said the LEGCO's CEO earns M87 000 monthly, despite only holding a BSc Honours degree and a postgraduate diploma in meteorology.

While reading the salaries, she was interrupted by Phapano who said he would not allow people's salaries to be published.

“I'm not against your job, but please stop reading people's salaries here,” Phapano said.

The company's legal officer is paid M73 000 while the finance manager gets M66 500 with a BA in Business Entrepreneurship.

The solar manager earns M66 500 with a BTech in Mechanical Engineering, while the hydropower manager gets M66 500 with a Postgraduate Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

The HR manager, with a degree in Public Administration, is paid M66 500 while the procurement specialist, who has an MSc in Applied Economics, gets M66 500.

The public relations officer is paid M40 000, a former journalist with an associate degree, while the principal electrical engineer gets M53 000 with BTech in Electrical Engineering.

Additional positions include officers in finance, procurement, system support, health and safety, monitoring and compliance who all earn between M22 000 and M42 000, while three drivers with primary education and defensive driving training each earn M12 700.

Lemphane-Letsie also questioned the logic of hiring a legal representative at M73 000 when the ministry already employs several legal officers.

“She is doing nothing,” Lempane-Letsie said.

Committee member Dr Tšeliso Moroke said that the company should be dissolved.

“The establishment of LEGCO is a crime. It is not grounded in parliamentary law,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto