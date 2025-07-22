Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-22
22.07.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST
OHB SE secures financing for the next five years including optional extensions

Bremen, July 22, 2025. OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard) has entered into a new credit facility agreement, which replaces the existing agreement ahead of schedule. In the course of the refinancing, the credit volume was increased from EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million, with a term of five years and two extension options of one year each.

The increased credit volume and the extended term support OHB SE's strategic orientation and further growth.

Kurt Melching, CFO:
“With the new financing, we have secured attractive terms and increased our financial flexibility. At the same time, we were able to optimize key contractual provisions. The signing of this credit facility agreement marks a significant milestone for the OHB Group in securing its growth. We would like to express our sincere thanks to our existing banks for their many years of positive cooperation and to the new banks in the consortium for their trust and interest in OHB.”

The new credit facility is being provided by a consortium consisting of Bayerische Landesbank, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A., Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, UniCredit Bank GmbH, ING Bank a branch of ING-DiBa AG and Norddeutsche Landesbank - Girozentrale -. OHB SE was advised on the refinancing by financial consultants Herter & Co. GmbH and the law firm Taylor Wessing.



Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: ...


Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ...

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
