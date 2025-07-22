Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION and Broadpeak Unite to Combat Live Sports Piracy with Real-Time Disruption Technology

22.07.2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Collaboration gives sports rights holders and broadcasters the ability to detect, identify,

and disrupt piracy in real-time, making pirate streams unwatchable, while maintaining

a premium, low latency viewing experience for legitimate subscribers.

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - July 22, 2025 - NAGRAVISION , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced an extended partnership with Broadpeak to deliver a next-generation streaming security solution for providers of live sports content. The joint solution strategically detects, identifies, and disrupts pirate streams to degrade their quality and reliability, making them unwatchable, while preserving an uninterrupted service for paying customers, maximizing both revenue protection and viewer satisfaction. The collaboration brings together NAGRAVISION's AI-powered security analytics and real-time pirate disruption technologies and Broadpeak's Advanced CDN with real-time security control. Together, they enable sports leagues and broadcasters to deliver secure, high-quality, low-latency live-streaming experiences while proactively combating pirate activity that materially impacts operator and sports rights holder revenues. “Live sports content is both highly valuable and highly vulnerable,” said Stéphane Le Dreau, SVP Global Product Management & Sales Development at NAGRAVISION.“The winning combination of our market-leading content security expertise together with Broadpeak's own innovation in streaming security gives rights holders and broadcasters robust tools to protect their content and actively detect, identify, and disrupt the pirate viewing experience-while ensuring a seamless experience for legitimate viewers.” The integrated solution addresses the unique challenges facing today's sports streaming providers, where millions of viewers demand flawless real-time delivery during high-stakes events. The platform delivers comprehensive end-to-end protection against evolving piracy threats including illegal re-streaming, credential sharing, unauthorized access, and CDN leeching. Its AI-powered analytics engine continuously monitors CDN traffic and DRM license requests to detect suspicious activity patterns, enabling immediate disruption of pirate streams without impacting legitimate viewers. Engineered for scale, the solution optimizes content delivery for high concurrency and low latency even during peak viewership periods of live events, while seamlessly integrating with OTT platforms and broadcast workflows to minimize deployment complexity. “We're excited to be partnering with NAGRAVISION to address live sports piracy, one of the biggest threats facing our industry today,” said Damien Sterkers, VP of Products & Solutions Marketing, Broadpeak.“Our new solution approach offers a robust, scalable and secure streaming capability that ensures legitimate delivery and viewer satisfaction remain the core focus throughout the streaming workflow.” NAGRA Streaming Security is designed to provide broadcasters and streaming providers with a 360-degree view of their streaming threat landscape. Based around core pillars of device security, platform security and anti-piracy intelligence, the solution provides insight and threat guidance thanks to comprehensive security monitoring and analytics capabilities ensuring revenues and valuable content rights are protected from piracy. To learn more about NAGRA Streaming Security and how it is used by leading streaming platforms, please click here and visit NAGRAVISION and Broadpeak at IBC 2025. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagraor follow us on LinkedIn and X. About Broadpeak Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetize without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN:FR001400AJZ7 – Ticker: ALBPK). Media contact Marc Demierre

Kudelski Group

Director Corporate Communications

+41 79 190 17 09

...

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Kudelski Group route de Genève 22-24 1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne Switzerland Phone: +41 21 732 01 01 Fax: +41 21 732 01 00 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0012268360 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2173198

End of News EQS News Service