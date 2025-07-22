Luminis Finance Public Limited Company: NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (News With Additional Features)
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 54930067RSRCM166RP48 (the“Issuer”) Series 2024-06 USD 632,100 Range Accrual Notes due 2055 (ISIN: XS2845618722) (the“Notes”)
Pursuant to a trust instrument dated 3 July 2024 between the Issuer and, inter alios, the Trustee (as amended and restated from time to time, the“ Trust Instrument ”), the Issuer has constituted and issued the Notes on the terms set out in the Trust Instrument.
Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice of Amendment shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (which incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module, December 2023 Edition dated 21 December 2023), save to the extent supplemented or modified herein.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to an Electronic Consent Request (as annexed hereto), the Issuer has proposed to the Holders of the Notes certain amendments to (i) the Pricing Supplement set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument and (ii) to the Swap Confirmation, such amendments to take effect, subject to receiving the consent of the Holders of the Notes, from 29 July 2025. The relevant amendments are further described in the Electronic Consent Request (as annexed hereto).
This Notice is given by the Issuer.
Dated 22 July 2025
For further information contact:
Luminis Finance PLC
32 Molesworth Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
For the attention of: The Directors
Telephone number: +353 1697 3200 Additional features:
