Over 34 Crore Jobs Created In Msmes Since 2014: MSME Minister
The minister provided this information while responding to supplementary questions during the parliamentary session.
Manjhi emphasised that there is adequate funding available for small enterprises and that workers are receiving financial assistance through various government schemes.
He cited the PM Vishwakarma Yojana as an example, noting that beneficiaries including cobblers and salon workers have received monetary support under the program.
The minister also addressed initiatives to promote digital transformation and artificial intelligence adoption in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Haryana, aimed at enhancing productivity and competitiveness in the sector.
He outlined the government's comprehensive approach to technology development through the IndiaAI mission.
According to Manjhi, the IndiaAI mission operates through seven distinct pillars: IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Center, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI Startup Financing, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Dataset Platform, and Safe & Trusted AI.
The minister stated that the government has been actively working under these frameworks to advance technology development specifically in Haryana.
The announcement comes as part of the government's broader focus on strengthening the MSME sector, which plays a crucial role in India's economic growth and employment generation.
The sector has been a key beneficiary of various digitalisation initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and market access for small and medium enterprises across the country.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment