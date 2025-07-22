Over 34 Crore Jobs Created In Msmes Since 2014: MSME Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that more than 340 million people have secured employment in micro and medium enterprises since 2014 through the Udyam and Udyam Assist portals.

The minister provided this information while responding to supplementary questions during the parliamentary session.

Manjhi emphasised that there is adequate funding available for small enterprises and that workers are receiving financial assistance through various government schemes.

He cited the PM Vishwakarma Yojana as an example, noting that beneficiaries including cobblers and salon workers have received monetary support under the program.

The minister also addressed initiatives to promote digital transformation and artificial intelligence adoption in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Haryana, aimed at enhancing productivity and competitiveness in the sector.

He outlined the government's comprehensive approach to technology development through the IndiaAI mission.

According to Manjhi, the IndiaAI mission operates through seven distinct pillars: IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Center, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI Startup Financing, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Dataset Platform, and Safe & Trusted AI.

The minister stated that the government has been actively working under these frameworks to advance technology development specifically in Haryana.

The announcement comes as part of the government's broader focus on strengthening the MSME sector, which plays a crucial role in India's economic growth and employment generation.

The sector has been a key beneficiary of various digitalisation initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and market access for small and medium enterprises across the country.

(KNN Bureau)