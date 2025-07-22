Punjab Seeks Central Help To Revive Jalandhar's Sports Goods Industry

MENAFN - KNN India)Punjab's Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora met with Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday to seek urgent federal assistance for the state's sports goods manufacturing sector.

During the meeting, Arora presented a formal letter outlining critical challenges facing the industry and requesting intervention from the central government.

Arora highlighted the significant export potential of Punjab's sports goods sector, which is primarily concentrated in Jalandhar district.

However, he emphasised that the industry faces substantial infrastructural and policy-related obstacles that require immediate attention from federal authorities.

A key concern raised by the Punjab minister pertains to the delayed approval for establishing a Technology Extension Centre of Process & Product Development Center (PPDC) Meerut in Jalandhar.

According to Arora, the state government has already allocated built-up space for the facility, but the MSME ministry's approval has been pending for over eight months.

The minister also addressed funding challenges faced by manufacturers seeking to adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

Arora requested the provision of incentives and research grants to help industry players transition to eco-friendly materials and packaging solutions.

On policy matters, Arora pointed out that the sports goods sector remains excluded from major government initiatives including the 'Make in India' program and Production Linked Incentive schemes.

He urged for the sector's inclusion in these frameworks and proposed the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Jalandhar to boost manufacturing capabilities.

The absence of international-standard testing infrastructure emerged as another critical issue. Arora noted that Punjab currently lacks certified testing laboratories meeting standards set by global sports organizations such as FIFA, FIBA, and ICC.

He called for the establishment of such facilities within the state to support quality assurance and export competitiveness.

Following the presentation, Union Minister Manjhi assured Arora of his complete support in addressing the concerns raised regarding Punjab's sports goods manufacturing sector.

(KNN Bureau)