Parliament Clears 'Bills Of Lading' Legislation Replacing 169-Year-Old Colonial Shipping Law

MENAFN - KNN India)The Rajya Sabha passed the Bills of Lading, 2025 bill on the opening day of the monsoon session, marking the completion of parliamentary approval for landmark shipping sector reforms.

The legislation, which replaces the 169-year-old Indian Lading Act of 1856, now awaits presidential assent to become law.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal tabled the bill in the upper house after it had previously cleared the Lok Sabha in March 2025.

The minister described the legislation as a watershed moment for India's maritime sector and a critical step toward modernising the country's legal framework for shipping documentation.

The new law introduces comprehensive reforms designed to align India's maritime regulations with international standards and contemporary business practices.

Key provisions include the replacement of archaic terminology with clear, business-friendly language and the streamlining of rights and obligations for carriers, shippers, and lawful holders of shipping documents.

The legislation aims to reduce ambiguity in shipping documentation, thereby lowering litigation risks and strengthening India's position in global trade.

The legislation incorporates several technical improvements to enhance operational efficiency.

It simplifies legal language, restructures complex provisions, and introduces an enabling clause that empowers the Central Government to issue directions for effective implementation.

A standard repeal and saving clause ensures continuity and maintains the legal validity of actions taken under the previous Act.

The reforms are expected to contribute to improved ease of doing business in India's maritime sector.

By reducing regulatory complexity and aligning with international norms, the new framework aims to facilitate smoother enforcement procedures and enhance clarity for all stakeholders in the shipping industry.

The minister concluded his remarks by emphasising India's growing maritime ambitions, stating that as the country's maritime sector expands rapidly, the reform will boost business facilitation, reduce commercial disputes, and strengthen India's standing in global trade networks.

(KNN Bureau)