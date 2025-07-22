SIAM Highlights Need For Greener And Efficient Logistics
Speaking at SIAM's 11th Automotive Logistics Conclave in Delhi, Ghosh emphasized the need for smarter, greener, and more efficient logistics solutions to keep up with rising vehicle demand and complex supply chains.
The event, themed“Enhancing Efficiencies in Automotive Logistics,” focused on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation within the industry.
S.D. Chhabra, Co-chairman of the SIAM Logistics Group and Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki India, noted a growing shift toward rail transport and the adoption of advanced tracking technologies to streamline vehicle dispatch and improve coordination with logistics partners.
Hitendra Malhotra from the Ministry of Railways highlighted the government's efforts to introduce higher-capacity, double-decker rail wagons specifically designed to transport SUVs and meet the growing logistics demand from the automobile sector.
A dedicated session on sustainability stressed the importance of eco-friendly practices. Representatives from companies such as Think Gas, MapmyIndia, Mahindra & Mahindra, Safexpress, and APLL VASCOR discussed aligning logistics with India's green mobility goals.
According to SIAM, the automobile industry is ready to invest in infrastructure and adopt digital tools to enhance logistics performance. However, it called for stronger policy support to sustain this momentum.
The conclave witnessed participation from key stakeholders, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ashok Leyland, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Chetak Logistics, Axestrack Software Solutions, and the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD).
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment