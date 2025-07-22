SIAM Highlights Need For Greener And Efficient Logistics

MENAFN - KNN India)Logistics is playing an increasingly vital role in driving the Indian automobile industry's growth, contributing to a 7.3% rise in the sector during FY25, according to Tapan Ghosh, Chairman of the SIAM Logistics Group and Vice President (Sales) at Hyundai Motor India.

Speaking at SIAM's 11th Automotive Logistics Conclave in Delhi, Ghosh emphasized the need for smarter, greener, and more efficient logistics solutions to keep up with rising vehicle demand and complex supply chains.

The event, themed“Enhancing Efficiencies in Automotive Logistics,” focused on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation within the industry.

S.D. Chhabra, Co-chairman of the SIAM Logistics Group and Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki India, noted a growing shift toward rail transport and the adoption of advanced tracking technologies to streamline vehicle dispatch and improve coordination with logistics partners.

Hitendra Malhotra from the Ministry of Railways highlighted the government's efforts to introduce higher-capacity, double-decker rail wagons specifically designed to transport SUVs and meet the growing logistics demand from the automobile sector.

A dedicated session on sustainability stressed the importance of eco-friendly practices. Representatives from companies such as Think Gas, MapmyIndia, Mahindra & Mahindra, Safexpress, and APLL VASCOR discussed aligning logistics with India's green mobility goals.

According to SIAM, the automobile industry is ready to invest in infrastructure and adopt digital tools to enhance logistics performance. However, it called for stronger policy support to sustain this momentum.

The conclave witnessed participation from key stakeholders, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ashok Leyland, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Chetak Logistics, Axestrack Software Solutions, and the Asian Institute of Transport Development (AITD).

