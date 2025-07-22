India's Port Sector Growth Set To Surpass Global Growth: Report
Despite ongoing global geopolitical tensions and disruptions, the Indian ports industry is showing resilience and long-term potential.
From FY2002 to FY2025, cargo traffic at Indian ports recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Within this, non-major ports-those managed by state governments-grew at a faster pace of 9.1%, while the 12 major central government-controlled ports saw a 4.7% growth.
This indicates a shift in cargo movement preference toward non-major ports, which are becoming increasingly efficient and better connected.
Currently, India's total port capacity stands at around 2,700 million metric tonnes (MMT). The government has laid out ambitious plans to increase this to 10,000 MMT by 2047.
Flagship programmes such as Sagarmala and PM Gati Shakti are boosting investments in port infrastructure, improving road and rail connectivity, and creating multi-modal logistics parks near key ports.
Technological upgrades, including automated cargo handling and digital systems, are transforming port operations. The entry of private players and better integration with industrial and export zones are also contributing to the sector's growth.
As India moves toward becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2030, the port sector will play a key role in enabling trade, supporting exports, and enhancing manufacturing competitiveness.
Additionally, the global shift toward the“China + 1” strategy presents India with an opportunity to become a major logistics hub.
Despite recent security alerts and the rising threat of maritime disruptions, the overall outlook for India's port sector remains strong and optimistic.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment