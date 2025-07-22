German Major RENK Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility In India
Located in Ambernath, Maharashtra, the plant marks a major milestone in RENK's efforts to support the Indian government's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiatives.
The Ambernath facility will manufacture advanced gearboxes and mobility solutions for defence and industrial sectors. It will focus on supplying key systems for armoured vehicles and other defence platforms, in line with the Indian Ministry of Defence's modernization plans.
This includes work related to the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) and Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) programs.
Spread across 30,000 square meters, the plant is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and testing capabilities. It is designed to deliver high-performance components that meet global quality and safety standards.
With this facility, RENK aims to not only serve the domestic market but also use India as a hub for global exports.
RENK CEO Susanne Wiegand emphasized the company's commitment to strengthening its partnership with India. She noted that this investment is a strategic step toward offering cutting-edge technology, creating local jobs, and supporting India's growing defence and industrial infrastructure.
India is among the world's top spenders on defence, and this new facility places RENK in a strong position to meet both current and future demands.
The company also plans to collaborate with Indian partners to drive innovation and knowledge transfer.
With this expansion, RENK India is expected to become a crucial contributor to the country's supply chain in heavy mobility and industrial solutions, aligning with India's long-term goals of defence indigenization and economic growth.
(KNN Bureau)
