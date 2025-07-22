Thuldrun.Sunya Blends Ancient Indian Mythology With Modern Science, Debuts At #1 Bestseller In The Urban Fantasy Category
3,000-year-old ancient Indian tech meets modern conspiracy against the backdrop of Mumbai in this bestselling urban fantasy thriller
And the zero? While most techies would have slapped a 1.0 at the end and been satisfied, they got philosophical. India did not just give the world zero; it gave śūnyā. Not merely a numerical placeholder, but a cosmic void encompassing emptiness and infinite potential. Zero is just a number, whereas śūnyā encompasses emptiness and a state of non-being, often linked to spiritual concepts such as emptiness and the potential for all things to be.
The Story
Set in Mumbai, the novel follows teenager Ansh Chatterjee (Teen. Conspiracy nerd. Maggi addict) who accidentally uncovers a secret challenging historical narratives and pitting him against a 3,000-year-old destructive force.
Picture Thuldrun: cities humming with thorium cores, equations dancing in Sanskrit across holographic walls. A civilisation powered by science, not sorcery – peaceful, powerful, possibly interstellar. A rebellion against limiting ancient humans to just hunters and gatherers.
So, the next time you're in Dadar – pause – look down. Those pavement cracks? Perhaps not civic negligence but fractures in spacetime, remnants of something the universe tried to erase.
The Creators Speak
"The past doesn't need resurrection – it needed translation. We explore the intersection where India's 'pracheen' wisdom meets modern technological possibility," says Samiran Ghosh.
Sheetal Choksi adds, "Podcasts are just books waiting to happen. We turned our mythology-versus-science debates into literary jazz."
Reader Praise
"The city isn't just a setting-it's a living, breathing character."
" You can picture the streets, the people, the energy of the city. It's a fresh take with a gripping plot that doesn't feel overdone or clichéd.”
“Thrilling mix of tech/sci-fi and mythology set in the heart of Mumbai, and so much more (including a chapter from a dog's perspective)”
Is this the first of many? See that infinity symbol? That's your clue.
Get Your Copy
Available in hardcover and Kindle on Amazon and internationally via Amazon the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Grab whatever legal stimulant keeps your neurons firing and get comfortable. A reality-bending ride awaits.
Follow the book on Instagram @bookofthuldrun .
