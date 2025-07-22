Vinfast Evs Help First-Time Owners Navigate Electric Driving

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India As more Indians switch to electric vehicles, these practical tips with help from VinFast's VF 6 and VF 7 can guide first-time EV owners toward a smooth and confident start to electric driving.

VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have smart features that can address these concerns, making EV ownership easier for Indian drivers

India's EV market is picking up speed, with over 74,500 EVs sold in the first half of 2025, marking a 53% increase over the same period last year and already accounts for 75% of total EV sales in 2024.

This means more Indians are making the switch, but buying your first EV can feel overwhelming. Where do you charge? How do you maintain the battery? And how do you manage those scorching summer days?

The upcoming premium VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have smart features that can address these concerns, making EV ownership easier for Indian drivers. Here are six practical tips to help you settle into electric driving, with how VinFast's models can smooth the transition.

1. Learn Your Charging Options

Instead of having to queue at the gas pump, EV owners can charge at home, and that's probably the most comfortable way to charge: It's cheaper than public stations and happens while you sleep. EV owners can install a Level 2 AC charger in their apartment complex or individual house.

The VF 6 and VF 7 let you schedule charging sessions through their mobile app. You can set your car to charge during off-peak hours when electricity rates drop. This saves money and keeps your battery healthier by avoiding peak-demand periods.

For longer trips, public charging can fill the gaps for longer trips. In metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, charging stations are increasingly available at malls and and petrol pumps. Fast chargers can top up your battery in under half an hour, making them suitable for intercity travel. In smaller towns, you may need to plan ahead, as charging infrastructure is still catching up.

2. Plan Your Routes Around Charging Stops

Smart route planning can prevent those nail-biting moments when your battery dips low. Use EV-supporting apps to map your journey with working charging stops along the way. Always double-check availability and charging speeds before setting off.

Both VinFast models come with voice assistants that speak local languages. You can ask your car to find nearby charging stations while driving. The smartphone integration lets you monitor charging sessions remotely, so you know exactly when to return to your car.

VinFast is also building a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India. This includes expanding charging networks and service centers. The company understands that infrastructure support matters as much as the vehicles themselves.

3. Understand Battery Management Basics

Your EV battery lasts longer when you treat it right. Avoid letting it drop below 20% or charging to 100% daily. The sweet spot sits between 30% and 80% for regular use. This is especially important in Indian conditions, where high ambient temperatures can already put stress on battery performance. Parking in shaded areas or indoor garages during summer helps avoid battery overheating.

The VF 6 and VF 7 feature advanced Battery Management Systems that optimizes charging patterns, monitors cell health, and keeps everything running efficiently. You get the benefits without the complexity.

4. Use Drive Modes to Maximize Efficiency

Most EVs offer multiple drive modes. Eco mode stretches your range but limits acceleration. Sport mode delivers full power but drains the battery faster. Normal mode balances both. In Indian traffic, where frequent braking and acceleration are common, Eco mode combined with regenerative braking helps extend range, especially during city commutes. On open highways, switching to Normal or Sport mode offers better responsiveness and overtaking power.

The VF 6 and VF 7 offers multiple distinct drive modes plus regenerative braking options. City driving becomes smoother with lighter steering and one-pedal driving. Highway trips get sportier with tighter steering response and enhanced stability.

5. Use Remote Features During Hot Weather

In Indian summers, cabin temperatures can rise above 45°C when parked in the sun. Pre-cooling your vehicle before you get in saves energy and keeps you comfortable. Also, cooling the cabin while the car is still plugged in reduces the load on your battery during the drive, preserving range and comfort.

VinFast owners will get access to the VF C-App, which lets you control air conditioning remotely. Start cooling your car from your office or home. This uses grid power instead of battery power, preserving range for your drive.

6. Take Advantage of Long-Term Warranties

New technology can make buyers nervous. What happens if something breaks? How much will repair cost? Strong warranties, though not being a part of EV features list, are still something new owners should pay attention to, since it provides peace of mind and protect your investment. This is especially important in India, where EV repair infrastructure is still developing. A robust warranty ensures you are covered even if local garages cannot handle EV-specific issues.

VinFast offers industry-leading coverage. The VF 6 comes with 7-year/160,000 km vehicle warranty and 8-year unlimited battery coverage. The VF 7 steps up to 10-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty and 10-year unlimited battery protection. Few manufacturers match this confidence in their products.

Electric vehicle ownership brings excitement and learning opportunities. The technology keeps improving, costs keep dropping, and the driving experience often surprises people. VinFast's VF 6 and VF 7 are built to make this transition smoother, with smart technology and a support ecosystem designed for Indian conditions. Your first EV doesn't have to be intimidating when you have the right preparation and the right vehicle.

