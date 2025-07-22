Ethereum Income Opportunities Grow As Goldenmining Offers Stable $7,300 Returns
July 22, 2025 by David Edwards
With the entry into force of the GENIUS Act, the United States officially banned income-generating stablecoins, directly cutting off investors' channels for obtaining interest through stablecoins.
This move is believed to drive funds back to the native ecology of mainstream public chains such as Ethereum, especially the rapid increase in demand for on-chain income tools.
As the core of the DeFi ecosystem, Ethereum undertakes more than 70% of decentralized financial applications. It has become an important way for many people to make stable money through staking and on-chain services.
The ETH cloud mining contract launched by GoldenMining eliminates the trouble of buying mining machines, has a low threshold, and the income is settled every day, with a return rate of more than 60%.
In the case of Ethereum's bullish price, this contract helps investors enjoy price increases and get stable income. Now that policies limit the income of stablecoins, it is difficult to resist inflation by holding coins alone. GoldenMining's contract model has become a choice with both growth potential and relative safety.
In order to allow more people to participate in Ethereum's income, GoldenMining has launched a variety of ETH cloud mining contracts. As long as users choose the right investment amount and time, the mining platform will take care of the rest, and the income will be directly credited to your account every day.
In this way, everyone does not have to worry about equipment maintenance or technical problems, and can easily get stable mining returns.
