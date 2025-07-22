Biomednewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Wins 2025 Innovation Award For Remote Cardiac Diagnostics
About HeartBeam Inc.
HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit .
About BioMedWire
BioMedWire (BMW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) BioMedNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. BMW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. BMW is where news, content and information converge.
