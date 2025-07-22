Biomednewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Wins 2025 Innovation Award For Remote Cardiac Diagnostics

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a medical technology company advancing personalized cardiac care, has received the Innovation Award in Remote Cardiac Diagnostics from the 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards. The honor recognizes HeartBeam's FDA-cleared 3D ECG technology, which enables clinical-grade arrhythmia diagnostics in non-clinical settings via a compact, cable-free device. The synthesized 12-lead ECG software is under FDA review, with commercialization planned upon clearance. This award adds to HeartBeam's growing list of accolades for its leadership in remote cardiac care.

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit .

