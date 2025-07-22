Rockbreaks Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) Makes $1.5 Million Option Payment Toward Iska Iska Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Eloro Resources (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) has made a US$1.5 million option payment to Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L., advancing its acquisition of the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in southern Bolivia. One final cash payment of US$1.15 million remains, due January 6, 2026. Under amended terms, Eloro's US$10 million option agreement includes a US$1.8 million credit for exploration work on the nearby Mina Casiterita property. To secure full ownership of Mina Casiterita and Mina Hoyada, Eloro must pay US$1.8 million within 12 months of obtaining mining rights and, pending regulatory approvals, issue 200,000 common shares upon property transfer.

To view the full press release, visit

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine-development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 technical report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the north-central mineral belt of Peru, some 50 kilometers south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ELRRF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN