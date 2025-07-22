Egypt's EDA Discusses Johnson & Johnson's Plans To Expand Investment In Local Pharmaceutical Sector - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Ali Ghamrawy, met with a delegation from Johnson & Johnson to strengthen collaboration with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The meeting focused on fostering joint efforts in training, supporting pharmaceutical innovation, and facilitating access to advanced medicines-all in line with Egypt's strategy to enhance its healthcare sector and achieve the goals of Egypt Vision 2030.

Key discussion points included cooperation in training programmes aimed at building the capacity of healthcare professionals, particularly in the field of health economics and its critical role in informed decision-making. The talks also covered mechanisms to ensure the timely and consistent availability of Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical innovations, aligned with national efforts to modernise healthcare and introduce cutting-edge medicines that advance public health in Egypt.

During the meeting, Ghamrawy emphasised that the EDA attaches great importance to partnerships with leading international companies to help transfer expertise and technology. He added that this approach facilitates the registration and availability of modern medicines, supporting the state's plans to enhance the healthcare sector and achieve pharmaceutical self-sufficiency.

Ghamrawy also underlined the Authority's commitment to operating according to the latest international standards to meet patient needs and bolster the competitiveness of Egypt's pharmaceutical market. He pointed out that Egypt offers significant potential to attract foreign direct investment, thanks to recent regulatory and institutional reforms that have positioned the country as one of the region's most promising pharmaceutical markets.

For its part, the Johnson & Johnson delegation confirmed that this collaboration will help bring innovative pharmaceutical products to the Egyptian market, further strengthening Egypt's role as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and exports. They also reaffirmed the company's commitment to making the latest medicines from Janssen-its pharmaceutical arm-available to Egyptian patients. The delegation expressed pride in its partnership with the EDA, which they described as a supportive environment for bringing the latest global pharmaceutical innovations to Egypt.

The Johnson & Johnson delegation included Ahmed El-Houfi, CEO and Chairperson for Egypt, Jordan, Libya, Sudan, and Ethiopia; Hatem Dawood, Director of Market Access and Government Affairs; Sara Sedky, Scientific Office Manager; and Hossam El-Badry, Head of Import and Distribution.