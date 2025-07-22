Allen Brown Joins The Executive Board Of The Land Title Association Of Arizona

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, announces that Allen Brown has been sworn into the executive board as Secretary/Treasurer for the Land Title Association of Arizona ("LTAA"). This appointment kicks off a four-year term, including a year as President.

Brown currently serves as Executive Vice President at KV where he began working in 2011. In this role, he is responsible for Arizona commercial underwriting and national business development. He specializes in title-related services to clients involved in mergers and acquisitions in addition to net lease transactions.

"I am honored and excited to join the LTAA executive board. I look forward to working alongside my esteemed colleagues to address the ever-evolving changes and challenges we face insuring real estate transactions every day," Brown said. He has been actively involved with the LTAA since 2013, most recently as a Board Member.

Zach Sams, Executive Vice President, overseeing KV's Phoenix presence added, "Allen is a core leader of Kensington Vanguard and will be a great addition to the LTAA executive board. He brings a wealth of knowledge and commercial title insurance experience to the role."

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:



The Commercial Division handles the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of leading property owners, developers, REITs, private equity groups, law firms, private investors and institutional lenders.

The Residential Division provides title insurance and settlement services on residential purchases and refinances referred by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as a preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service. The 1031 Exchange Services Division, through wholly owned subsidiary Legal 1031 Exchange Services, employs a team of seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists providing clients and their advisors with IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services enabling them to defer capital gains tax they would otherwise realize upon the sale of investment properties.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, is one of the largest full–service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard serves as agent to the nation's leading title insurance underwriters. Kensington Vanguard's client base is a highly diversified mix of law firms, investors, developers, operators, opportunity funds, commercial lenders, family offices, realtors and regional and national residential lenders. The company is part of CRC Group, one of North America's largest independent wholesale specialty insurance distributors, delivering the broadest range of insurance solutions available in the marketplace today.

For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Joseph Losos

[email protected]

SOURCE Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED