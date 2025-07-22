Softnas® Sets New Benchmark In High-Availability Cloud Storage With Real-World Customer Results

SoftNAS, High-Performance Data Storage

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BuurstTM, a data performance company, today announced significant advancements in its flagship product, SoftNAS , delivering enterprise-grade cloud NAS with high availability, performance-based pricing, and cross-cloud flexibility. The enhancements have already demonstrated measurable impact during customer deployments across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), AWS, and Microsoft Azure.Organizations using SoftNAS are reporting up to 40% reduction in storage costs compared to capacity-based pricing models, while maintaining 99.999% uptime for mission-critical workloads. SoftNAS ensures uninterrupted operations through automatic failover across availability zones and built-in replication, making it a resilient, cost-effective alternative to native cloud storage solutions.SoftNAS delivers block- and file-level storage through NFS, CIFS/SMB, and iSCSI protocols, with integrated replication, compression, and deduplication. What sets SoftNAS apart is its performance-based pricing model - customers pay for the throughput and IOPS they need, not the raw capacity they may never use.________________________________________Designed by Experts, Validated by CustomersDeveloped by a team of seasoned engineers with decades of experience in enterprise storage and cloud infrastructure, SoftNAS is engineered for demanding workloads - from media archives and backup repositories to retail analytics and edge databases.“This is not just another cloud-native storage solution,” said Andy Bowden, Head of Product and Marketing at Buurst.“We built SoftNAS to solve the real challenges our customers face every day - like achieving HA across availability zones on Oracle, avoiding vendor lock-in, and simplifying multi-cloud DR strategies.”________________________________________Why SoftNAS Now?. 99.999% Uptime Across HA Clusters - Validated through real-world deployments in Oracle and Azure environments.. Up to 40% Cost Savings - Versus traditional per-capacity cloud storage models.. Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Support - Deployable on AWS, Azure, OCI, and VMware.. Full Protocol Support - Seamless integration via NFS, SMB, and iSCSI across Linux, Windows, and VMware.________________________________________Built for Trust and TransparencySoftNAS includes secure VPC deployment, role-based access controls, and built-in snapshot recovery. All product enhancements are documented in real time through public changelogs, with patches released in coordination with industry vulnerability disclosures.Buurst works closely with cloud vendors to maintain compliance and interoperability, and participates in regular security audits to meet the needs of government, healthcare, and regulated industries.________________________________________Get Started with SoftNAS TodayEngineers, IT leaders, and cloud architects can deploy SoftNAS in minutes via the AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace, or directly through the OCI Marketplace. A free 30-day trial and technical onboarding are available for qualified enterprise customers.________________________________________About BuurstBuurst, Inc. is a data performance software company that helps organizations move, manage, and protect data in the cloud without compromising performance, security, or control. Its flagship product, SoftNAS, has been deployed globally across industries including energy, media, retail, and healthcare.For more information, visit .________________________________________

