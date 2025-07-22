Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
974 Beach Hosts 10-Day Summer Event, Exclusive Ladies' Days

2025-07-22 02:00:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has launched an exciting 10-day summer event at 974 Beach, running from July 24 to August 2, 2025.

The event provides a safe and private atmosphere, filled with fun and relaxation, that combines vibrant entertainment with beachside privacy.

Women-only days offer a unique space for enjoyment, providing comfort and security.

Special days dedicated to women are scheduled for:

July 26, July 29, and August 2, 2025

Entry Fees:

. Adults: QR35

. People with disabilities: Free

. Children under 14: QR15

. Children under 6: Free

. VIP car access: QR150

