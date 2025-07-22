974 Beach Hosts 10-Day Summer Event, Exclusive Ladies' Days
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has launched an exciting 10-day summer event at 974 Beach, running from July 24 to August 2, 2025.
The event provides a safe and private atmosphere, filled with fun and relaxation, that combines vibrant entertainment with beachside privacy.
Women-only days offer a unique space for enjoyment, providing comfort and security.
Special days dedicated to women are scheduled for:
July 26, July 29, and August 2, 2025
Entry Fees:
. Adults: QR35
. People with disabilities: Free
. Children under 14: QR15
. Children under 6: Free
. VIP car access: QR150
