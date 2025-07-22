Sanctioning A Houthi Petroleum And Financial Network

The United States is today sanctioning two individuals and five entities that have imported refined petroleum products and circumvented sanctions in support of the Houthis. These actors have generated millions in personal gains while bolstering the Iran-backed Houthis’ ability to threaten shipping lanes vital to international commerce.

The United States is committed to disrupting the Houthis’ illicit revenue generation by maintaining pressure on the financial facilitators that fuel the Houthi enterprise. Today’s action builds on a series of measures targeting Houthi revenue generation and weapons procurement, reaffirming our resolve to counter terrorism, promote regional security, and uphold freedom of navigation.