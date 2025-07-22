Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sanctioning A Houthi Petroleum And Financial Network


The United States is today sanctioning two individuals and five entities that have imported refined petroleum products and circumvented sanctions in support of the Houthis.  These actors have generated millions in personal gains while bolstering the Iran-backed Houthis’ ability to threaten shipping lanes vital to international commerce.   

The United States is committed to disrupting the Houthis’ illicit revenue generation by maintaining pressure on the financial facilitators that fuel the Houthi enterprise.  Today’s action builds on a series of measures targeting Houthi revenue generation and weapons procurement, reaffirming our resolve to counter terrorism, promote regional security, and uphold freedom of navigation.  

On March 4, 2025, the Department of State announced the re-designation of Ansarallah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended.  Today’s action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, and builds on OFAC’s numerous actions targeting Houthi leaders, illicit revenue generation, financial facilitators, and suppliers.  For more information, please see Treasury’s Press Release. 

