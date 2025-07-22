Manali A. Shendrikar, MD, MPH Is The Latest Physician From Saint John's Physician Partners To Offer The Hybrid Choicetm Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

Leading not-for-profit healthcare organization in greater Los Angeles allows patients to choose a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Manali A. Shendrikar, MD, MPH, from Santa Monica Family Physicians, is the newest doctor in Saint John's Physician Partners (SJPP), part of Providence, to now offer CCP's Hybrid ChoiceTM program. This enhanced practice experience provides patients with greater connectivity and support from their chosen doctor.

Unlike conventional concierge programs, CCP's Hybrid Choice program is a unique style of membership medicine that works well in large healthcare organizations like SJPP. It allows physicians to provide the highest level of service to just those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their network. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want. No patients are ever turned away, and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare. The program is also being used to improve physician satisfaction and support medical practices with much-needed additional revenue. A portion of the revenue generated from membership fees supports St. John's charitable mission to serve all, especially the most poor and vulnerable.

"I want to be the go-to doctor for my patients-but that's not something that can be promised in such a demanding healthcare marketplace," says Dr. Shendrikar. "This program allows patients to secure that kind of connectivity. It's a great option for many patients who feel they would benefit from the peace of mind that comes from knowing they will always see me at appointments. I'm looking forward to practicing in this more personalized style."

Patients who enroll in Dr. Shendrikar's Hybrid Choice program pay an annual fee that allows her to provide services that go beyond what is typically offered in a traditional practice, including: more time together; a greater focus on wellness with a comprehensive annual exam and specialty lab work; relaxed, easy-to-secure appointments that generally start on time; convenient and direct ways to communicate with Dr. Shendrikar both at the office and after hours; enhanced medical advocacy; and coordination with other healthcare professionals.

Dr. Manali A. Shendrikar practices at Santa Monica Family Physicians, 2021 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 625E, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Her Hybrid Choice program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected] .

About Manali A. Shendrikar, MD, MPH

Dr. Shendrikar is an experienced, board-certified family medicine physician. She graduated medical school at the University of Texas, Health Science Center at San Antonio, TX and completed her residency at Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center, in Santa Monica, CA.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians TM is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today-Hybrid and FullFlexTM. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size-from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations-both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with thousands of physicians in 35 states. For more information, please visit .

