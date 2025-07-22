The Equity Group Provides Guidance On Mid-Year Reporting And Strategic IR Planning
Devin Sullivan, Managing Director of The Equity Group, stated,“The first six months of 2025 were some of the most eventful in recent memory. Managing geopolitical concerns, tariff uncertainty, supply chain disruption, interest rate ambiguity and market gyrations, among other issues, had the C-Suite and Board navigating a volatile global environment that required short-term solutions while remaining in pursuit of long-term growth and innovation. This dynamism has created an environment in which companies across many industries have been driven to re-examine various aspects of their businesses and, as importantly, adjust their expectations.”
With quarterly results just around the corner for many smaller public companies, the C-Suite and their IR team should consider the following when preparing quarterly materials and commentary:
- Review current expectations of the company's Q2 and 2H results in the market. Assess the company's previous messaging, including prepared remarks and Q&A on the last few quarterly calls, and identify areas that need to be updated. Evaluate which aspects of the business have remained strong or even thrived. For those areas that have struggled, explain why and detail what is being done to remedy or mitigate any issues. Research peer commentary, with a particular focus on how they are addressing similar micro/macro challenges. Re-calibrate expectations, if necessary.
Companies can offer a comprehensive assessment on where they currently stand, while re-orienting investors towards a proper understanding of the business, long-term opportunity and appropriate valuation.
Click here to view the full mid-year reporting blog post.
At the same time, it's important for public companies to refine their IR Plans for the balance of 2025 and early 2026. Some areas of focus that guide us:
- How did we perform towards our goals in the first half of the year? Should we refine our goals going forward? Is the investment thesis presented earlier in the year still on-point? What should we do to best communicate progress and define the opportunity landscape? Which analysts and investors should we speak with in terms of moving along existing dialogues, and sparking new ones? Which conferences will be most productive?
Being intentional is essential – pursuing meetings with right-fit investors and analysts and avoiding unproductive conferences and other programs that waste management's time and company resources.
Click here to view the mid-year strategic IR planning blog post.
A thoughtful and thorough approach to IR during turbulent times builds investor trust and confidence in advance of clearer days ahead.
About The Equity Group
Founded in 1974, The Equity Group is an investor relations and corporate communications firm headquartered in New York City. The firm builds investment stories for public and going-public micro through SMID-cap companies, introduces them to potential investors and sell-side analysts, and develops/manages best practices investor communications and engagement programs supported by trusted, expert advisory and customized market intel.
Contact:
Devin Sullivan
Managing Director
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9608
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment