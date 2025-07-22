Loveland Living Planet Aquarium Unveils The Mountain America Event Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New state-of-the-art venue, backed by Mountain America Credit Union, opens to elevate events and inspire community-driven learning

SANDY, Utah, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce its expanded partnership with the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium and celebrate the grand opening of the Mountain America Event Center-an elegant new venue located within the state-of-the-art Sam and Aline Skaggs Science Learning Center.

Officially unveiled today, the ballroom and pre-function space will serve as a premier destination for a variety of events. This partnership reflects a shared dedication to inspiring curiosity and fostering lifelong learning about the planet's ecosystems, while also creating a dynamic space that brings the community together in meaningful ways.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium as the sponsor of the Mountain America Event Center,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union.“At Mountain America, supporting and strengthening our communities is central to our mission, and our longstanding relationship with the Aquarium is an important part of fulfilling that commitment.”

The Mountain America Event Center is part of the Aquarium's broader efforts to enhance STEM education and experiential learning. This partnership will enable college students to earn hands-on lab experience and college credit, making this the only place in Utah where students can do so in the field of marine biology.

The Mountain America Event Center represents the Aquarium and Mountain America's commitment to connecting people with the world around them. Designed with versatility and sophistication in mind, this venue offers flexible configurations for a wide range of private and corporate gatherings. The center provides a comprehensive suite of services, supporting small businesses, event professionals, and community organizations alike.

“We're incredibly grateful for our longtime partnership with Mountain America Credit Union, and we are proud to celebrate this next chapter together with the announcement of the Mountain America Event Center. The event center stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication to our community and to our vision for the future. This new space represents not only a shared commitment to education but is also a powerful investment in our community's future,” says Robert Castellano, vice president of corporate partnerships.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com .

For more information about the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium and the Mountain America Event Center, visit .

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multistate region, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at .

About Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium (LLPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires people to explore, discover, and learn about Earth's diverse ecosystems. A world-class facility, the Aquarium provides learning opportunities for all levels, interests, and ages. Since opening its new facility in Draper in March 2014, the Aquarium has welcomed over eight million guests and provided innumerable educational experiences to students. Home to almost 5,000 animals representing 600 plus species and an additional 600 plus plant species the Aquarium showcases ecosystems from around the planet including kelp forests, coral reefs, the deep ocean, Antarctic waters, Asian cloud forests, South American rain forests, and the waterways of our home state of Utah. Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

