MP: Sibi Chakraborty M Transferred From CM's Office

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) In a significant administrative reshuffle following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's high-profile foreign tour to Spain and Dubai, the Madhya Pradesh government has removed IAS officer Sibi Chakraborty M from the Chief Minister's office.

An order to this decision, issued late Tuesday night, marks a notable shift in the power structure of the CM's office, especially after the recent appointment of Neeraj Mandloi as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Chakraborty, a 2008-batch IAS officer, had been serving as Secretary to the Chief Minister, a role he assumed earlier this year after replacing Bharat Yadav.

He also held additional charge as Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Bhawan Vikas Nigam, a state-run infrastructure development body.

With the latest order, Chakraborty has been relieved of his CM's office duties and will now serve full-time as managing director of Bhawan Vikas Nigam.

The move comes on the heels of Dr. Yadav's overseas investment tour, which secured over Rs 11,000 crore in proposals from Dubai and Spain across sectors such as AI-ready data centres, defence manufacturing, and food processing.

The timing of the reshuffle has sparked speculation about internal realignments within the Chief Minister's core team, possibly aimed at streamlining the execution of the new investment roadmap.

No replacement has been named for Chakraborty in the CM Secretariat. However, IAS officer Ilaiya Raja T continues to serve as Secretary, while Alok Kumar Singh remains posted as Additional Secretary.

The absence of a new appointee suggests a temporary consolidation of responsibilities within the existing team. Neeraj Mandloi's elevation to Additional Chief Secretary earlier this month was seen as a strategic move, given his concurrent charge of the Energy and Public Service Management departments.

His appointment followed the transfer of Rajesh Rajora to the Narmada Valley Development Authority. The reshuffle underscores the evolving administrative priorities of the Yadav government, which is increasingly focused on global investment, infrastructure expansion, and bureaucratic agility.