Boxwood Partners Named To Inaugural List Of Top 50 Investment Banks In The Middle Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The recognition honors firms that demonstrate excellence inin the $10 million to $500 million enterprise value range. Boxwood earned its place on the list through its work advising growth-minded founders, multi-unit operators, and private equity-backed platforms across consumer services, franchising, and specialty manufacturing.

"This recognition validates the work we've been doing for more than a decade to help entrepreneurs and investors unlock meaningful value through smart, strategic exits," said J. Patrick Galleher , Managing Partner and CEO of Boxwood Partners. "Our team is proud to stand alongside the most respected firms in middle-market M&A and we're even more excited about what's ahead."

Boxwood has continued its momentum in 2025 with several notable transactions, including:



Advised on the sale of the International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, marking a major moment for the franchise brokerage and consulting sector



Advised on the sale of BrightStar Group Holdings, Inc. to an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital , expanding the PE firm's footprint in health care and home services

Sale of Aire Serv, Mr. Electric, and other Neighborly franchises to Prospect Partners, forming a new multi-brand platform called Complete Home Services

"Being named to this inaugural list is an honor, but it also reflects the deep trust our clients place in us to guide them through the most important transaction of their lives," said Brian Alas , Managing Director at Boxwood Partners . "We take that responsibility seriously and that shows in both our track record and our long-term relationships."

Published by Grady Campbell, the Top 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market program is designed to recognize firms that are shaping the future of middle-market M&A through strategic insights, consistent deal flow, and integrity. The full list of honorees can be viewed here .

Boxwood Partners continues to strengthen its role as a trusted advisor to both franchisors and franchisees, successfully facilitating numerous buy-side and sell-side transactions across the franchise industry, including home services, wellness, home care, and more. To learn more about Boxwood Partners, please visit .

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC , is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other essential transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit .

About the TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market

The 2025 TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle MarketTM awards program is designed specifically to recognize leading investment banks in North America. Leading investment banks prioritize strategic advisory services, have deep market expertise, and apply strategies that mitigate financial risks to sustain long-term growth for their clients. The 2025 TOP Investment Banks in the Middle Market awards program recognizes advisory firms, banks, and consultants making significant strides in the middle market and setting a new standard for excellence and innovation.

About Grady Campbell

Grady Campbell is a distinct agency partner in the private equity and investment bank space – decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to the middle market. For more than 30 years, Grady Campbell has planned, designed, and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. Grady Campbell's lead position within the middle market is defined by its TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM awards program, which is the original awards program that recognizes leading private equity firms in the middle market.

