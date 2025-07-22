Boldsign® By Syncfusion® Earns 2025 Saas Awards Finalist Honors And Five G2 Summer Badges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The e-signature platform continues to garner accolades from the industry and users alike

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that its e-signature solution, BoldSign® , has been named a finalist in the 2025 SaaS Awards in multiple categories. Additionally, BoldSign has secured five Leader badges in G2's Summer 2025 Grid® Reports.

BoldSign is a SaaS Awards Finalist in the Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product and Best SaaS for Sustainability and Ethical Impact categories.

In the latest reports from leading review platform G2 , BoldSign earned the following recognitions:



Grid Leader (Overall , Mid-Market , and Small Business )

Momentum Leader Regional Leader, Asia-Pacific-Small Business



Additional information can be found on the BoldSign blog .

“BoldSign removes friction from everyday agreements while giving developers full control,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion®.“Recognition from the SaaS Awards judges and hundreds of verified G2 reviewers affirms that BoldSign delivers real, measurable value through its thoughtful feature set, robust security, and developer-friendly approach.”

The SaaS Awards, operated by global cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, spotlight the most innovative and impactful cloud software worldwide. BoldSign is backed by enterprise-grade SOC 2®-certified security, industry-recognized customer support, qualified electronic signature support, and extensive integration capabilities. These enable development teams to embed modern, paper-free signing in any application while helping organizations reduce paper waste and meet sustainability goals.

BoldSign offers simple, flexible pricing (as well as a free plan ), straightforward APIs, and a growing feature set, giving teams a faster, more affordable path to legally binding e-signatures. For more information or to start a free trial, visit boldsign.com .

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes-from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: ...



