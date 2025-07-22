MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Video Game Software Market Growing at 14.4% CAGR | Reach USD 751.4 Billion By 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global video game software market size was valued at $198.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $751.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at:Driving FactorsSurge in demand for remote education policies, growing popularity of work from home culture, emergence of advanced technologies such as virtual reality and mixed reality with video game software solutions suites, and rise in internet penetration to drive the global video game software market growth. Increase in digital dependence and significant rise in digital and online entertainment modes during the pandemic had a positive impact on the global market growth.Market SegmentationThe video game software market is segmented on the basis of device type, end user, genre, and region. On the basis of device type, the industry is divided into smartphones, consoles, PC, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into personal and commercial. On the basis of genre, the market is classified into action, adventure, role-playing, simulation, strategy, sports, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players analyzed in the global video game software market report include Activision Blizzard, Apple, Inc, Beijing Babeltime Technology Co., Ltd., Electronics Art, Inc, Konami Holdings Corporation, Lucid Games, Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo, Nova Gaming Ventures Private Limited, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd, Tencent Holdings Limited, TA Games Studio, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Virtous Holdings Pte. Ltd, and Zeus Interactive Co., Ltd.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global video game software market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.Based on genre, the action segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global video game software market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report includes other segments such as adventure, role playing, simulation, strategy, sports, and others.Based on device type, the smartphone segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global video game software market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as Console, PC, and others.Based on end-user, the commercial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global video game software market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as personal segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (345 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY● By device type, the smartphone segment accounted for the largest video game software market share in 2021.● By genre, the action segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.● By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Network Consulting Services MarketProcurement-as-a-Service (PaaS) MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. 