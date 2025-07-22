Therap Services Announces Sponsorship And Exhibition Opportunities At The 2026 Therap National Conference In Ontario, California
TORRINGTON, Conn., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services industries, has announced sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities for its 2026 National Conference. The event will take place February 3–5, 2026, in Ontario, California, with designated exhibition days on February 3rd and 4th.
A National Platform for Connection and Learning
The Therap National Conference is a key gathering for professionals across the human services landscape, offering a platform for learning, innovation, and networking. Sponsors and exhibitors are invited to take part in this event to expand their visibility, showcase their product, and connect directly with providers and industry leaders.
Early Registration and Tiered Opportunities
Organizations that register early can take advantage of special pricing through July 31st, along with prominent placement across Therap's digital platforms and event materials. Opportunities are available at various levels-including Platinum, Gold, and Silver-each offering a suite of benefits to highlight brands in front of a national audience.
Add-On Sponsorship Options for Extra Visibility
In addition to exhibitor packages, Therap is offering exclusive sponsorship add-ons such as WiFi sponsorships, branded tote bags, charging stations, and more-each designed to enhance brand exposure throughout the event.
The 2026 Therap National Conference comprises classic sessions, bootcamps, and 1:1 meetings, which are focused on advancing quality of care. Attendees will gain insights into emerging tools, evolving regulations, and best practices in electronic documentation and service delivery. Registration for attendees is going on - don't miss the chance to be part of it.
To explore sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, visit:
About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.
Learn more at:
