Innersense Organic Beauty Breaks Into Bond Repair With Naturally Powered Repair Mask

Formulated with Hydrolyzed Moringa Protein, the Repair Mask rebuilds the internal structure of the hair strand by reducing the cysteic acid that accumulates when hair is damaged, and bonds to the keratin protein sites, allowing the links of the disulfide bond to be pulled closer. Unlike other treatments that temporarily fill broken bonds, this naturally derived technology restores hair integrity at its core. Supporting ingredients Vitamin C and Tamanu Oil work to boost elasticity, seal split ends, and lock in moisture for smoother, shinier strands.

"With the Repair Mask, our goal was to create a naturally derived bond repair treatment that delivers high-performance results without compromising hair health," said Greg Starkman, founder of Innersense Organic Beauty. "This clean, thoughtfully crafted formula restores strength and resilience while honoring our commitment to hair wellness and ingredient integrity."

Ideal for all hair types, the mask is lightweight enough for fine strands yet nourishing enough for coarse hair. It is recommended for use in place of conditioner every two to four washes or when signs of damage appear. The mask utilizes a natural fragrance that has an uplifting blend of mandarin, lime, and ginger, grounded by calming notes of green tea, clary sage, and coconut.

Available starting today for $34 at InnersenseBeauty , Credo, The Detox Market, and Amazon, the Repair Mask reinforces Innersense's commitment to clean, effective, and holistic haircare. The product will also launch at Ulta Beauty on August 10. For more information, please visit InnersenseBeauty .

About Innersense Organic Beauty :

Innersense Organic Beauty is a clean, sustainable hair care brand dedicated to creating the safest and most effective products for all hair types and textures. Developed by stylists Greg and Joanne Starkman, the brand's formulations feature nourishing ingredients and are processed without animal testing. Innersense uses ingredients that are sustainably sourced and prioritize the health of their clients by avoiding the use of phthalates or known endocrine disruptors. As a Certified B Corp, Innersense Organic Beauty aims to be a force for good by meeting the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. Their diverse range of products is designed to be a ritual of self-love, supporting every unique hair care journey while promoting a healthier, more sustainable future.

*Based on a 3rd party controlled hair swatch study.

Media Contact: Innersense Organic Beauty, [email protected]

SOURCE Innersense Organic Beauty