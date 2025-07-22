JAMIS Software Corporation Achieves Fedramp Moderate Equivalency, Reinforcing Commitment To Federal-Grade Security For ERP And Cloud Services

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMIS Software Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and secure cloud solutions, today announced it has successfully achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency, after an assessment from Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), Lunarline. This marks a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing secure, compliant technology to federal agencies and contractors with its flagship application, JAMIS Prime ERP.

With this designation, the JAMIS Prime ERP platform is now fully equipped to handle Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), satisfying the stringent security requirements of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This achievement also positions JAMIS to support customers in meeting Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 standards - critical for companies doing business with the U.S. Department of Defense. JAMIS is able to provide the complete Body of Evidence (BoE), key artifacts such as the System Security Plan (SSP), to prospective and current customers upon request.

One of the key components of JAMIS' journey to achieving FedRAMP Moderate compliance was the exceptional support of our cybersecurity partner, Project Hosts, whose expertise and strategic guidance were critical throughout the process. From initial gap assessments to audit preparation and continuous monitoring strategies, the Project Hosts team played a hands-on role in helping JAMIS navigate the complexities of FedRAMP requirements with confidence and precision. Their in-depth knowledge of federal security frameworks and commitment to JAMIS' success ensured that the rigorous standards necessary to secure this important authorization were met.

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency is more than a regulatory milestone - it's a validation of our deep-rooted commitment to security, transparency, and trust," said Jeff Noolas, CEO of JAMIS. "Federal agencies and defense contractors can now rely on our Prime ERP platform with the assurance that their sensitive information is protected by the highest federal cybersecurity standards."

FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency was granted following a rigorous third-party assessment and authorization process that evaluated JAMIS Prime ERP software and cloud infrastructure, operational procedures, and data safeguards against more than 300 security controls.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to align our platform with the security protocols demanded by today's federal and defense ecosystems," said Chris Droz, Chief Information Security Officer of JAMIS. "This milestone demonstrates our readiness to support critical federal missions and the defense industrial base in managing CUI and achieving CMMC Level 2 compliance."

With FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency in place, JAMIS empowers federal clients and contractors to confidently adopt its secure, cloud-based JAMIS Prime ERP platform for financials, time & expense, human resources, supply chain, and other core operations - all while maintaining full compliance with federal cybersecurity mandates.

To learn more about JAMIS' FedRAMP-compliant Prime ERP solution and cloud services, visit .

About JAMIS

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors, nonprofits, and project-focused organizations. JAMIS Prime ERP helps organizations manage their finances, projects, people, and compliance requirements in one integrated cloud-based platform. To learn more, visit .

About Project Hosts

Project Hosts is a cloud solutions provider (CSP), and a managed service partner (MSP) that specializes in securing applications, data, and workloads on Azure and AWS, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, including ISO 27001, HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP, and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5. Learn more by visiting .

SOURCE JAMIS Software Corporation

