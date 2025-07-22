Enterprise Strategy Group Validates Tintri Vmstore Kubernetes Data Services

New Research Substantiates Tintri's Unmatched Simplicity, Observability and DevOps Acceleration for Kubernetes Environments

CHATSWORTH, Calif. , July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri ®, a DDN® subsidiary, and leading provider of the world's only workload-aware, AI-powered data management solutions, today announced the results of a new technical validation report by Enterprise Strategy Group , now part of Omdia. The findings underscore the significant impact of Tintri VMstoreTM Kubernetes Data Services in simplifying operations, accelerating DevOps and delivering unified observability across hybrid IT environments.

According to Enterprise Strategy Group research, 68% of organizations expect to modernize over half of their application portfolios within two years, with 29% modernizing more than 75%. With container adoption accelerating and microservices becoming standard, VMstore provides a critical foundation to support this transformation at scale.

"IT infrastructures are increasingly becoming more diverse and distributed, and a microservices architecture is an ideal solution to bridge the gap between IT resources and available IT expertise to manage them," said Tony Palmer, Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group. "We were impressed with Tintri's ability to simplify operations and increase operational efficiency while ensuring predictable performance for all workloads within a Kubernetes environment. We found that VMstore can significantly increase developer productivity, providing numerous enhancements to an organization's time to market."

Enterprise Strategy Group analyzed Tintri VMstore's capabilities and how they apply to containerized applications in three distinct use cases: DevOps workflows, unified management and observability, and data protection and disaster recovery. Enterprise Strategy Group identified several Tintri-specific differentiators that underscore its well-established AI-enabled infrastructure, observability, and management within the container platform space.

Simplified Operations for Containerized Applications

Enterprise Strategy Group's technical validation highlights VMstore's Kubernetes-native observability and persistent volume management. Through its integrated Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver, Tintri extends capabilities like intelligent Auto-QoS, real-time I/O analytics and predictive workload optimization to containerized environments, ensuring consistent performance with sub-millisecond latency without requiring specialized storage expertise.

Accelerating DevOps with Instant Cloning and Snapshots

VMstore enables DevOps teams to instantly clone or snapshot production environments, creating up-to-date and space-efficient test environments in seconds. This empowers faster iterations, streamlined CI/CD workflows and ultimately accelerates time-to-market. Enterprise Strategy Group found that these capabilities can significantly improve developer productivity, particularly when paired with VMstore's REST APIs and integration with Kubernetes-native tools.

Enterprise-Grade Data Protection for Stateful Apps

Tintri's Kubernetes Data Services also address critical enterprise needs around data protection and disaster recovery. Enterprise Strategy Group validated that VMstore enables policy-based features such as locking, immutable snapshots, replication and rapid recovery of persistent volumes, helping organizations meet aggressive RPO/RTO targets – particularly for stateful Kubernetes applications such as customer-facing databases, analytics platforms and legacy workloads modernized into containers.

Unified Management Across Virtual Machines (VMs) and Containers

One of Tintri's key differentiators is its ability to unify infrastructure monitoring and management across VM, container and database workloads. VMstore supports various hypervisor platforms ensuring management is seamless from a single interface. Enterprise Strategy Group confirmed that this consistency reduces operational overhead, shortens learning curves and empowers IT administrators to oversee complex hybrid environments with ease.

"At Tintri, our mission is to eliminate the complexity that often comes with managing today's data intensive infrastructure, especially as organizations embrace containers and microservices," said Phil Trickovic, SVP, Tintri. "This validation from Enterprise Strategy Group reinforces that Tintri VMstore delivers not only unmatched performance and resilience, but the simplicity, automation and observability Kubernetes environments need to scale quickly and securely."

To explore the full Enterprise Strategy Group technical validation of Tintri VMstore Kubernetes Data Services, visit: . For more information on Tintri VMstore Kubernetes Data Services, visit: .

About Tintri

Tintri, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), delivers purpose-built solutions to store and manage virtual workloads in enterprise data centers. Thousands of customers have saved countless administrative hours using Tintri's innovative technologies. Explore the Tintri portfolio of solutions at All rights reserved. DDN, Tintri and VMstore are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

