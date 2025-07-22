Ted Lombardi Leads The Possible Zone Expansion To Gateway Cities And Beyond

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Possible Zone (TPZ), an innovative, hands-on youth development program where high school students prepare for life-long learning and careers of the future, is proud to announce that Ted Lombardi , Ed.D., a leading public school administrator and strategist focused on career-centered learning in public education, has joined the team as Chief Expansion & Opportunity Officer.

"Here at The Possible Zone , our unique competency-based experiential program enables self-development, skill building, and college and career exploration for many students who otherwise do not have access to comprehensive programming," said Becky Levin , TPZ Executive Director and Co-founder. "Ted's deep experience and networks leading public high schools and building early college and career access and alternative education will allow us to expand our impactful programs with new partners in gateway cities."

Hundreds of high school students each year thrive as they develop entrepreneurial spirit, build 21st century skills, and explore changing STEAM technologies at TPZ, headquartered in Boston. Working closely with key community and industry leaders, Ted is leading efforts to scale the innovative programming across new regions and school districts, driving the strategic execution of TPZ's expansion efforts.

Ted joins TPZ from a two-decade career working in school and district leadership in some of the largest urban school districts in Massachusetts. The last seven years in the Boston Public Schools, he most recently worked as the Secondary Superintendent for College, Career, & Life Readiness, overseeing the district's work in Career & Technical Education, Early College, Advanced Coursework, and Alternative Education, among other realms. Prior to that, Ted worked as a principal in Malden, MA, and in Lawrence, MA.

"When young people have the opportunity to explore careers through experiential learning, they're not only building durable and practical skills, they're carving paths to their futures," said Kevin McCaskill , TPZ Board Member, Principal of Brockton High School, and former Boston Public School administrator. "Ted's expertise, networks, and proven success in bringing career-centered learning and strong partnerships to educational institutions will surely result in thousands more students who take part in TPZ programming launching their post-secondary lives with greater clarity and success."

Reinforced by a network of educational and industry partners in a supportive ecosystem, work-based learning opportunities, and college and career advising, TPZ students prepare to pursue continuous learning and innovative careers. At TPZ, students find their passions; cultivate essential skills, mindsets, and assets; and shape their futures so that they can experience upward economic mobility in their chosen paths.

SOURCE The Possible Zone

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED